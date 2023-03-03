Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.38.

Kinetik Stock Performance

Shares of Kinetik stock opened at $30.42 on Monday. Kinetik has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.64.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is presently 206.19%.

In related news, insider Todd Carpenter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $129,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,645 shares in the company, valued at $6,192,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Kinetik in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Kinetik in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinetik in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Kinetik by 13,375.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It also provides comprehensive gathering, transportation, compression, processing and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and water. The company is headquartered in Houston, TX.

