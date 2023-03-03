Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) PT Raised to C$210.00 at ATB Capital

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.32% from the stock’s current price.

KXS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$203.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinaxis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$215.56.

Kinaxis Price Performance

Shares of Kinaxis stock traded up C$1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$168.92. 49,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,905. The company has a market cap of C$4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$153.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$149.27. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of C$119.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$173.45.

Insider Activity

Kinaxis Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Michael David Mauger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.01, for a total value of C$584,036.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jay Allan Muelhoefer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total value of C$750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$782,250. Also, Senior Officer Michael David Mauger sold 4,000 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.01, for a total transaction of C$584,036.00. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

