Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) PT Raised to C$225.00 at Scotiabank

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$203.00 to C$225.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KXSCF. TD Securities reduced their price target on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Kinaxis Price Performance

KXSCF stock traded up $7.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 665. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.27. Kinaxis has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $135.10.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

