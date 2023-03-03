KeyCorp Weighs in on Target Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Target in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the retailer will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.63. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $8.34 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Target’s FY2024 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS.

Target Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

TGT opened at $165.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

