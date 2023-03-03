Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCHW) Shares Purchased by Mangrove Partners

Mangrove Partners boosted its position in Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCHW – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,652 shares during the quarter. Mangrove Partners’ holdings in Keyarch Acquisition were worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keyarch Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Keyarch Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Keyarch Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,024,000.

Keyarch Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of KYCHW remained flat at $0.08 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. Keyarch Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.30.

Keyarch Acquisition Company Profile

Keyarch Acquisition Corporation intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in disruptive technology and innovative services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

