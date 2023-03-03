Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Barclays

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KDP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 10.22%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,543,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,590,232.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,543,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,590,232.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,013,791.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Articles

