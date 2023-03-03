Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,144 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.51% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $39,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 35,670 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,815,000 after purchasing an additional 21,681 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,906,000.

Karuna Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of KRTX opened at $194.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.07 and a 200-day moving average of $216.64. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.26 and a 52 week high of $278.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.44.

Insider Activity at Karuna Therapeutics

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.52, for a total transaction of $987,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $40,028.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,457.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.52, for a total value of $987,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,227 shares of company stock worth $4,198,075 in the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

