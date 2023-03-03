Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,700 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the January 31st total of 238,500 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Price Performance

Shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 18,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,204. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00.

Get Kaival Brands Innovations Group alerts:

Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaival Brands Innovations Group

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 2,362.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 732,188 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the second quarter valued at $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the second quarter valued at $74,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 88.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

(Get Rating)

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc engages in the sale of electric cigarettes. It also focuses on the distribution of electronic nicotine delivery systems. The company was founded by Paul Moody in 1998 and is headquartered in Grant, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kaival Brands Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaival Brands Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.