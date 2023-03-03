JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Price Target to GBX 61

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 58 ($0.70) to GBX 61 ($0.74) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 58 ($0.70) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.70) to GBX 60 ($0.72) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.75.
Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 2.0 %
LYG opened at $2.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $2.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.18.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.
