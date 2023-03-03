Johnson Outdoors Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

Johnson Outdoors has raised its dividend by an average of 25.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Johnson Outdoors has a dividend payout ratio of 20.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Johnson Outdoors to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,337. The company has a market capitalization of $655.46 million, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.28. Johnson Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $84.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 9th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $196.39 million during the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 8.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Outdoors will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Insider Activity at Johnson Outdoors

In related news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 4,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $271,041.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,048.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOUT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 36.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 17.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 60.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Articles

