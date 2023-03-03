Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,622,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,430 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,839,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,295,000 after buying an additional 421,779 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,725,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,032 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,449,000 after acquiring an additional 328,297 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,751,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $152.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $151.23 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.88. The company has a market cap of $397.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also

