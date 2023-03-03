John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE HPI traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,618. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.71. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $19.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,804,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.