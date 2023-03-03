John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE HPI traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,618. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.71. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $19.63.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.
