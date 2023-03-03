John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of HPS stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.17. 20,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,345. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.05. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $18.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 17.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 18.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

