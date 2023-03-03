John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:HPS)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of HPS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 18,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,333. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $18.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,221,000 after buying an additional 117,784 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 23,341 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000.

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.