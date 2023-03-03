John Hancock Income Securities Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:JHS)

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.091 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of JHS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.94. The company had a trading volume of 13,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,317. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $14.24.
Institutional Trading of John Hancock Income Securities Trust
About John Hancock Income Securities Trust
John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Income Securities Trust (JHS)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.