John Hancock Income Securities Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:JHS)

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.091 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JHS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.94. The company had a trading volume of 13,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,317. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $14.24.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Income Securities Trust

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 21,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 494.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 142,417 shares in the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

