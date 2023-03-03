John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Announces $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of HEQ stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.86. 24,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,303. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $14.30.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
