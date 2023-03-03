John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Announces $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HEQ stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.86. 24,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,303. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $14.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 116,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

