JMP Securities Cuts PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Price Target to $6.50

PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on PropertyGuru in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

PropertyGuru Stock Performance

Shares of PropertyGuru stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. PropertyGuru has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PropertyGuru

PropertyGuru Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tikvah Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru during the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in PropertyGuru in the first quarter worth $253,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PropertyGuru in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in PropertyGuru in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

