JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Needham & Company LLC

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FROG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JFrog from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.18.

FROG stock opened at $22.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average is $22.68. JFrog has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $28.03.

In other JFrog news, Director Yossi Sela sold 73,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,700,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,490,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,287,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Yossi Sela sold 73,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,490,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,287,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $134,922.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 282,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 306,452 shares of company stock worth $7,164,943. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in JFrog by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in JFrog by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in JFrog by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in JFrog by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JFrog by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

