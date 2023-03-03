Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €45.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($47.87) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €60.00 ($63.83) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €33.00 ($35.11) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Monday, January 16th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($38.30) price target on Covestro in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €44.00 ($46.81) price target on Covestro in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($40.43) price target on Covestro in a research report on Thursday.

Covestro Stock Performance

Covestro stock opened at €38.90 ($41.38) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €41.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €27.69 ($29.46) and a fifty-two week high of €50.18 ($53.38).

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

