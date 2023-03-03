JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stake Lifted by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 500.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,175 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in JD.com by 10.8% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,219,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $977,367,000 after buying an additional 1,480,000 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $673,008,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,485,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $544,911,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,540,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in JD.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,400,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares during the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.91.

JD stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.80. 3,102,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,968,833. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $69.43. The company has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.06 and a beta of 0.48.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

