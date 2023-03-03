Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58,812 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JAZZ. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $547,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,164,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.56. The company had a trading volume of 131,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,713. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.90. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $125.36 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.27.

In other news, EVP Robert Iannone sold 1,844 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $279,439.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,503,326.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Iannone sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $279,439.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,503,326.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.86, for a total transaction of $479,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,078 shares in the company, valued at $58,840,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,604 shares of company stock worth $1,513,276 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

