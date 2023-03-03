Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on JAZZ. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $202.27.

JAZZ opened at $144.34 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $125.36 and a one year high of $169.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -468.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.16.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $82,543.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,984.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $82,543.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,984.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Iannone sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $279,439.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,326.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,604 shares of company stock worth $1,513,276 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $547,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,164,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

