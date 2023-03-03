Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) PT Lowered to C$37.00 at CIBC

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$42.84.
Jamieson Wellness Price Performance
TSE:JWEL opened at C$31.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.00. The firm has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.34. Jamieson Wellness has a 52-week low of C$31.35 and a 52-week high of C$38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.14.
About Jamieson Wellness
Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.
