Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Raised to $88.00 at UBS Group

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.56.

Jack in the Box Stock Up 1.6 %

JACK stock opened at $86.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.59 and a 200 day moving average of $78.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $54.80 and a 52 week high of $94.68.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.98 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $86,952.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $136,400.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,177 shares of company stock valued at $358,825. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $599,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after buying an additional 874,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

