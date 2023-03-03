J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Increased to $158.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group raised J. M. Smucker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised J. M. Smucker from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.70.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.26. 362,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,706. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,568,000 after buying an additional 2,277,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,253,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,401,000 after buying an additional 45,838 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after buying an additional 2,099,830 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Stories

