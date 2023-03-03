IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Issues Earnings Results

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

IVERIC bio Price Performance

NASDAQ ISEE opened at $23.67 on Friday. IVERIC bio has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IVERIC bio

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $375,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,167.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 17,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $349,986.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,511.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Keith Westby sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $375,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,167.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,104 shares of company stock worth $1,795,876. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 679.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

