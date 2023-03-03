IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ISEE. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.30.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

IVERIC bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.09. IVERIC bio has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.40 and a quick ratio of 13.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IVERIC bio news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 2,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $47,502.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,525.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IVERIC bio news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 2,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $47,502.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,525.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $375,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,167.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,876 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IVERIC bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 679.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000.

About IVERIC bio

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.