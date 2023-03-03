Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.71

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.71 and traded as high as C$12.07. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at C$11.99, with a volume of 2,367,632 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 21.86, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.52. The firm has a market cap of C$15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.46.

Insider Activity at Ivanhoe Mines

About Ivanhoe Mines

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 65,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.82, for a total value of C$774,670.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$693,680.34. 53.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

