ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14. 433 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 8,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITMPF. Citigroup lowered ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ITM Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ITM Power from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

