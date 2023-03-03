ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Trading Down 5.2%

ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX – Get Rating) was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 14,487 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9,657,900% from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

ITEX Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.79.

About ITEX

(Get Rating)

ITEX Corp. engages in the operation of cashless business transactions and operates as a marketplace. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.