iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Bought by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,193 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IFRA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,213,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,178,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,149,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.53. 167,852 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.70.

