iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:PABU) Trading Down 0.9%

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:PABU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.92 and last traded at $42.92. Approximately 42 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 15,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.29.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.68.

