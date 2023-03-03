iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.72

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.72 and last traded at $27.72, with a volume of 71498 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.31.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average of $23.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 858,461 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 8,564.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

