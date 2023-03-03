iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Short Interest Update

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 158.2% from the January 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned 3.89% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EMIF opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average is $21.07. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $18.79 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

