iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Stake Boosted by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,713,000. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after buying an additional 49,834 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,800,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,525,000 after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,279,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $105.95 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $115.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.25.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

