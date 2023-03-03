Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 5th. This is a boost from Ironbark Capital’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

Ironbark Capital Limited is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and advised by Kaplan Funds Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in various companies listed on the Australian stock exchanges.

