Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.49) Per Share

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.49) per share for the year. Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.88) per share.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $7.12 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $18.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,150 shares in the company, valued at $431,422.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.