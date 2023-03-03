Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Tripadvisor (TRIP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) recently:

2/16/2023 – Tripadvisor had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Tripadvisor was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $28.00.

2/16/2023 – Tripadvisor had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Tripadvisor had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $22.00.

2/8/2023 – Tripadvisor was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.15. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.17 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $698,153.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,903.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Tripadvisor by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,069 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,323,501 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $113,697,000 after buying an additional 1,557,851 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 147,255 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

