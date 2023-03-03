Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Element Solutions (ESI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Element Solutions (NYSE: ESI) recently:

2/28/2023 – Element Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Element Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $15.00 to $18.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Element Solutions was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/10/2023 – Element Solutions was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/2/2023 – Element Solutions was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.35. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $24.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.81 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 8.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after buying an additional 23,529 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Element Solutions by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Element Solutions by 14.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 93,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

