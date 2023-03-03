Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSCH opened at $136.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.49 and a 200 day moving average of $137.50. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a one year low of $125.73 and a one year high of $165.37.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.