Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0376 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Price Performance

Shares of VMO stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,052 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 358,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

