Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 31st

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of IHIT opened at $8.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $9.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IHIT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 591,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after buying an additional 135,698 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,258,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

Featured Articles

