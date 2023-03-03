Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 31st

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Price Performance
Shares of IHIT opened at $8.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $9.11.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
