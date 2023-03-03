Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0364 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE VCV opened at $9.42 on Friday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $11.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCV. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 148.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 44,727 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

