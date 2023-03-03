Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Short Interest Down 20.2% in February

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the January 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VKI. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 24.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 822,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 162,027 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 5.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 382,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 18,141 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the third quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the third quarter valued at $919,000. 16.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VKI stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $11.14.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Dividend Announcement

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund and trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

