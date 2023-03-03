Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Short Interest Down 20.2% in February

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the January 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VKI. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 24.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 822,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 162,027 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 5.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 382,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 18,141 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the third quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the third quarter valued at $919,000. 16.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of VKI stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $11.14.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Dividend Announcement
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund and trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (VKI)
- One Way to Earn More From Dividend Stocks
- How to Choose a Winning Dividend Investing Strategy
- 3 Industries Leading the Stock Market Rebound
- Oil Tankers Boost Dividends, See Continued Robust Business In ’23
- Snowflake Reports Weak Guidance: Is the Growth Snowflake Melting?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.