Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,146 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 0.8% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Intuit were worth $40,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 35.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,222,000 after buying an additional 70,425 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,039,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.3% in the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 75,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,440,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $4.93 on Friday, reaching $405.30. 406,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,845. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $507.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $403.78 and a 200 day moving average of $408.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.71 billion, a PE ratio of 58.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.00.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

