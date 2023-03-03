Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,267 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Intuit by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,841,392,000 after buying an additional 575,174 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in Intuit by 27,658.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,017 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,518,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,362,659,000 after purchasing an additional 217,504 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Intuit by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,126,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,210,808,000 after purchasing an additional 22,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,111,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $813,780,000 after buying an additional 50,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Bank of America cut their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.00.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $400.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $403.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.57. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $507.71. The firm has a market cap of $112.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.71, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 45.75%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.