inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.00 million-$32.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.25 million. inTEST also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

inTEST Price Performance

INTT traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.27. 153,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. inTEST has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.26 million, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.92.

Get inTEST alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on INTT shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of inTEST from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of inTEST in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On inTEST

About inTEST

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of inTEST by 489,800.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in inTEST by 329.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in inTEST in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in inTEST by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in inTEST in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.