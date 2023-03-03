inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.00 million-$32.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.25 million. inTEST also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
inTEST Price Performance
INTT traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.27. 153,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. inTEST has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.26 million, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.92.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on INTT shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of inTEST from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of inTEST in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On inTEST
About inTEST
inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.
Featured Stories
