Internet Computer (ICP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.61 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.61 billion and approximately $50.81 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for $5.51 or 0.00024682 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00073844 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00053755 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000325 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009377 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001040 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 496,215,201 tokens and its circulating supply is 292,120,172 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

