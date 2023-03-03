Internet Computer (ICP) Price Reaches $5.49

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.60 billion and approximately $49.89 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for $5.49 or 0.00024528 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00072810 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00053481 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000327 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00009454 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001028 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 496,214,325 tokens and its circulating supply is 291,786,155 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

