International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.07

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as low as C$0.07. International Lithium shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 484,105 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$17.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 57.20, a quick ratio of 54.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company holds an interest in the Raleigh Lake project, which covers an area over 48,500 hectares located in Ontario; Avalonia Project, which comprises eight prospecting licenses totaling 292 square kilometers in south-eastern Ireland; and the Forgan Lake/Georgia Lake Project, which covers an area of 256 hectares located in the Thunder Bay Mining District in Northwestern Ontario, Canada.

